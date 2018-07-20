28-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi brawl

Police said Jagdish, a resident of Jalebi Chowk in Jaitpur area, was returning home after dropping his cousin around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday when he had an argument with the two men who were apparently under the influence of alcohol

Representational Image

A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death by two unidentified miscreants during an argument in south Delhi, police said on Friday. Police said Jagdish, a resident of Jalebi Chowk in Jaitpur area, was returning home after dropping his cousin around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday when he had an argument with the two men who were apparently under the influence of alcohol.

"During the brawl, one of the accused stabbed him with a knife at least half a dozen times. Both accused escaped. The crime was captured on CCTV installed outside a nearby shop," a senior police officer said.

Jagdish was declared brought dead on arrival at an area hospital. He was said to be the sole breadwinner in the family.

A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified assailants and efforts are on to catch them, police said.

