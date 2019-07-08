29 dead as bus falls into drain on Yamuna Expressway

national

Police also managed to reach the spot and rescue operations have begun in order to take out all those passengers who are trapped.

Picture Courtesy/ ANI

A UP Roadways bus fell into a drain on Yamuna Expressway here resulting in the loss of lives of 29 people and leaving several others injured on Monday morning.

The double-decker bus belonged to Awadh Depot and was going to New Delhi from Lucknow.

As per initial reports as many as 50 persons were on board when the bus fell into the drain.

Agra DM NG Ravi Kumar on 29 persons dead after a bus carrying around 40 passengers fell into 'jharna nalla' on Yamuna Expressway: The incident took place around 4:30 am. Driver probably dozed off & the speeding bus broke our barrier & fell in the drain. Search operation underway pic.twitter.com/X5a0gymqIq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2019

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his grief and condolences on the death of passengers and directed the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police to provide all possible medical attention to the injured.

UP Roadways has announced an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

In another major accident, two members of the family have been seriously injured when the car in which they were travelling hit the road divider on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The family of eight people from Pune had a major escape after their Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car hit the road divider and landed into 25 feet quarry.

As soon as the accident took place, the State Highway Police team along with the rescue team of IRB and Khopoli resident Apaghatgrashtra Maditi Sati group rushed to the spot and rescued the commuters from the car.

The State Highway Police have identified the commuters as Mandakini Deshmukh (28), Rukmini Devale (65), Anant Deshmukh (29), Shivraj Deshmukh (28), Bhikaji Deshmukh (25), Rani Kore (45), Lahu Kore (45) and Jyoti Dawale (30) all resident of Urali Devahi in Hadapsar, Pune. The State Highway Police has also registered a case against the unidentified car driver of the SUV.

Inputs from ANI

