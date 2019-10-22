29-year-old arrested for stalking woman in Mumbai for two days

The Meghwadi police recently arrested a 29-year-old man for stalking a woman while she was travelling from SEEPZ to Jogeshwari.

According to the police, the accused, Rohit Pawar who is a resident of Kandivli, followed the woman for two days and harassed her. They said, on the first day, she boarded a bus from SEEPZ to go home. After getting off at Dutt Nagar, she noticed a man following her after which she fastened her pace. However, Pawar then approached her and asked her for her mobile number and home address. The woman ignored him and ran home, police said. The next day when she boarded the bus, she noticed the man in the same bus.

"I called my brother and told him about the accused travelling in the bus," the woman said in her statement to the police.

Police said after the woman got off at Dutt Nagar, she gestured Pawar to get off the bus, too. Her brother, who was waiting with his friends, then began thrashing the accused. However, the police intervened and took them to Meghwadi police station. Pawar has been booked under 354 D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

