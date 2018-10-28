Search

29-year-old arrested in property dealer's killing

Oct 28, 2018, 08:29 IST | PTI

During interrogation, it was revealed that Pravesh was wanted in cases of attempt to murder and extortion, police said, adding that further investigation is underway

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with the killing of a property dealer here, police said Saturday. Forty-six year-old property dealer Surya Prakash was shot dead by unknown assailants in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on July 31, they said.

The accused Pravesh Maan alias Sagar was arrested from Mahakal Mandir, police said. It is suspected that Pravesh had a property dispute with the victim, who also had a criminal record, they said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Pravesh was wanted in cases of attempt to murder and extortion, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

