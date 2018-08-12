29-year-old man dies as car collides with divider, hits tempo

national

he 29-year-old man in the car was admitted to the trauma centre of a hospital, along with three others, and was later declared dead

Representational Picture

One person was killed and two others received severe injuries on Saturday after a car crashed into a divider and later collided with a tempo in the national capital, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Southeast, Chinmoy Biswal said a call reporting the incident on Ring Road near Lajpat Nagar was received at 3.50 a.m.

He said that a Tata Safari Storme car after crashing into a divider crossed it and collided with a tempo. The 29-year-old man in the car was admitted to the trauma centre of a hospital, along with three others, and was later declared dead.

"The deceased has been identified as Dharmender Singh from Sangam Vihar," the police officer said. "On inquiry, the Tata Safari car was found the offending vehicle," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever