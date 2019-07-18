29-year-old Pune police officer Prema Patil wins Mrs India title

national

Assistant police officer Prema Vignesh Patil attached to Pune city police commissionerate serving at a special branch stole the show with her witty answers on the G20 summit statement as well as her Tollywood dance in the Talent Round

Prerna Patil

A 29-year-old woman police officer from Pune has lived as an example of 'beauty with brains' after she won the beauty pageant of Mrs India title.



Assistant police officer Prema Vignesh Patil attached to Pune city police commissionerate serving at a special branch was among the 20 finalists from Maharashtra who recently won the reigning Mrs India 2019 title. Apart from this, she also won the title of women of substance.

She stole the show with her witty answers on the G20 summit statement as well as her Tollywood dance in the Talent Round, which eventually made everyone groove.

Prema, who hails from Karad and holds a Masters Degree in Commerce, joined the police department in 2010 as a Sub-Inspector. She has served in Mumbai at Thane police station and has solved theft cases and sensitively handled atrocities against women. She further served in the Special Protection Unit and is now posted in Pune as an Assistant Police Inspector in a special branch in Pune. Prema, in 2014, was married to Vignesh and the couple have a two-year-old son.



Prema said, "My husband is an inspiration to me and his support always help me excel in my work. It was my husband's wish that I enter such a competition. For me, the bigger challenge was to walk on the ramp in high heels. Post my hours of duty, I would practice for the competition as well as study. Reading the newspaper on a daily basis helped me too."

She added, "After I won the title, I received many phone calls of appreciation which made me feel proud as well as feel like a celebrity. A message to all women - our jobs help us with opportunities to earn a living. However, we must not keep hopes limited only to our jobs but also explore our hidden talent."

