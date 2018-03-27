292 crude bombs seized in Thane, one held

The city police has seized 292 low intensity crude bombs and arrested a person for the illegal possession of the explosives, an official said today



Representation pic

The city police has seized 292 low intensity crude bombs and arrested a person for the illegal possession of the explosives, an official said today. The accused told the police that the crude bombs, locally known as 'dukkar bombs' (a pig is called as dukkar in Marathi), were meant for killing wild animals, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the city police's Crime Branch kept a tab on the accused, identified as Pravin Patil (34), and nabbed him from Daighar area here on Sunday evening, senior police inspector Nitin Thackre said. During a search of the bag that the accused was carrying, the police found 292 crude bombs worth Rs 2 lakh in it, he said.

Patil told the police during questioning that the explosives were used to hunt and kill wild animals, specially pigs, for their skin and meat, Thackre said. According to the bomb detection and disposal squad, the crude bombs were made of some explosive material, coins and pellets, he said.

The Shil Daighar police has booked the accused under Indian Penal Code section 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) and relevant provisions of the Explosive Substances Act, he said. The police is trying to find out if a gang was involved in the illegal sale and purchase of such explosives, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever