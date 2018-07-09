2,966 pilgrims leave for Amarnath as yatra resumes

No yatri was allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley on Sunday from Jammu due to security restrictions

Pilgrims cross mountain trails during their religious journey to the Amarnath cave temple, at Pahalgam in Anantnag district of J&K. Picture/PTI

The annual Amarnath Yatra resumed on Monday after remaining suspended for a day. At least 2,966 pilgrims left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley, officials said. "The ninth batch of 2,966 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 3.20 a.m. today (Monday) in an escorted convoy of 123 vehicles," a police officer said.

No yatri was allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley on Sunday from Jammu due to security restrictions, he added. Meanwhile, 11,282 pilgrims performed the yatra on Sunday as they were allowed to move towards the cave shrine from both north Kashmir's Baltal and south Kashmir's Pahalgam base camps.

After it started on June 28, 94,412 pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra.

