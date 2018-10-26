national

2nd Edition of the Young Entrepreneur Exchange Project (YEEP) concluded at Parul University with the objective of making "Start-Up" India Global; Dream Projects of Indian Students Executed in sync with Europeans

Innovation moves our nation a step further towards the future, while globalisation brings the future to our nation. The city-based Parul University has played an active role in directing the startup policy of India towards a direction of innovation through globalisation. The University has once again expressed the vibrancy of Gujarat, through the initiation of the second edition of YEEP (Young Entrepreneur Exchange Project). YEEP is the brainchild of Bern University of Applied Sciences (Switzerland), that is annually hosted in India at Parul University, India.

The program is designed to enhance the Indian scope of entrepreneurship by creating a global platform where students from various European countries take part in building up the start-up ideas of students of India. The 3-week program had a total of 7 students from the Czech Republic and 6 students from Switzerland along with 15 Indian Students and 4 Swiss Professors. The students worked on projects strategically designed to be of great utility to the society. Such projects include an advanced child sensor, smart chair traveling solution, an automatic wall painting machine, a food everyday virtual platform, and an online agricultural marketplace. These multi-nationality student groups worked together in synergy understanding the various aspects for making a start-up work well in India viz. Cultural Aspects, People Mindsets, Preferences, acceptability etc. "We assured that every aspect of Business and Entrepreneurship was covered in this project; We had dreams of Indian students in our hands and we couldn't be less concerned for any details related to them", said Jacqueline Buerki, Head of the International office at Bern University of Applied Sciences.

While working in a mixed group of Indian, Swiss and Czech students, Jan Liska, a participant from Czech University of Life Sciences, Prague said, ' Of my travel to various countries across the globe, This is the only place where I found Europeans, Africans, and Asians working in harmony to fulfill a dream project leaving aside their origin, their color and probably everything else. India is Incredible and someone who doesn't experience it himself shall never know."

At the opening ceremony of the program the Parul University President, Dr. Devanshu Patel in his remarks said: "The future of India highly depends on start-ups and innovative and, and if we have diverse backgrounds the more creativity we have".

Programme was enriched with the integration of industry, academia and mentors from diverse field to nurture ideas to startup through a 360-degree approach.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates