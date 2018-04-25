2nd step against Female Genital Mutilation to sensitise Dawoodi Bohra community

Masooma Ranalvi, founder of WeSpeakout against FGM, says the next step against the practice would be to sensitise practitioners and Dawoodi Bohra community members



The Centre's request to declare Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) as a crime is a step in the right direction, but the battle ahead is to root out the practice from the Dawoodi Bohra community, says Masooma Ranalvi, founder of WeSpeakOut, which is working against FGM.

Last Friday was yet another win for Ranalvi and others who are seeking a complete ban on FGM in the country. Supporting petitions against FGM, the Centre requested the Supreme Court, which was hearing a PIL seeking to declare the practice of 'khafz' (FGM) prevalent in the Dawoodi Bohra community as illegal and unconstitutional, and intervene and issue directions to stop the practice.

Unequivocal declaration

Ranalvi said, "The government's affidavit is basically praying to SC asking it to specifically make FGM a crime that is non-cognizable and punishable. At the same time, it wants SC to issue directives declaring the practice as a crime under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act," said Ranalvi. "This shows that the government is unequivocally declaring that FGM/khafz be stopped in India. The issue now is to define FGM/khafz in the laws and secondly, create policies around this," she added.

Root it out

According to her, accepting the practice as a crime was merely the first step, "The second step is the tricky one: it is a long-drawn-out process where you have to actually create awareness in the Bohra community about the harmful effects of this practice, as well as reach out to those who practice FGM and make them aware that they are committing a crime. Going ahead, the onus will be on the government to ensure that the practice does not continue in India."

She added: "This was a big step in the right direction. Ensuring the practice is driven out from its roots is the real challenge. At least we have made a good start."

