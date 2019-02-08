2nd T20I: New Zealand 43-3 after 6 overs after electing to bat against India

cricket

Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second T20 International

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second T20 International here Friday. According to the latest report, the home side was struggling at 43-3 after 6 overs.

Both sides are unchanged from Wellington, where New Zealand beat India by 80-runs, which is India's biggest loss in terms of runs in the T2)I format.

Teams:India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Ross Taylor, Daryl Mitchell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson.

