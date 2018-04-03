2nd Test: Chance for England to level series against New Zealand

England's long and arduous winter will end without tangible reward unless they can somehow eke 10 New Zealand wickets out of an unresponsive surface on Day Five of the second Test here



England skipper Joe Root during his 54 against New Zealand yesterday. Pic/PTI

Joe Root (54) set the hosts a national-record target of 382 to win and take the series 2-0 after he and Dawid Malan (53) contributed half-centuries as England reached 352 for nine declared, despite Colin de Grandhomme's 4-94. New Zealand moved to 42-0 before bad light interrupted play.

