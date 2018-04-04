2nd Test: Draw helps New Zealand win series against England

Battered and bruised after a torrid time from a desperate England attack, the pair hung on until bad light stopped play with Wagner's dismissal in the penultimate over



Half centurion Ish Sodhi walks off the field after NZ end second Test against England in a draw. Pic/AFP

Ish Sodhi (56*) and Neil Wagner (7) were hailed as heroes yesterday after their gritty 188-ball stand secured a second Test draw and a series win for New Zealand against England.

Battered and bruised after a torrid time from a desperate England attack, the pair hung on until bad light stopped play with Wagner's dismissal in the penultimate over. The second Test draw gave NZ the series 1-0 after they won the first Test. Wagner and Sodhi added 37 runs in 31.2 overs. "If it wasn't for them putting their hand up, weathering the storm bumps and bruises and all, this series result could have been so different," NZ captain Kane Williamson said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever