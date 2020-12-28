2nd Test: Tim Paine fastest wicket-keeper to bag 150 Test dismissals

Australia captain Tim Paine on Sunday became the fastest wicketkeeper to reach 150 Test dismissals. Paine completed a catch in the 60th over to send back his India counterpart Rishabh Pant off the bowling of fast bowler Mitchell Starc to reach the milestone.

Paine, 36, has reached 150 dismissals in just 33 innings, thus putting him ahead of South Africa's Quinton de Kock, who took 34 innings to reach the number. The closest among Australians is wicketkeeping great Adam Gilchrist, who reached the landmark in 36 innings.

Paine, however, remains a long way off Gilchrist's career record of 416 dismissals, which is the second highest of all time in Test cricket behind former South African wicketkeeper Mark Boucher's 555. Ian Healy (395) and Rod Marsh (355) are the other two Australians in the top five of the list which is rounded off by former India captain M.S. Dhoni (294).

Pant's dismissal on the second day of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground also made Starc the ninth Australian bowler to have taken 250 wickets in his Test career.

India ended the day on 277/5, and lead Australia by 82 runs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane is unbeaten on 104 with Ravindra Jadeja who is on 40. The pair have put up 104 runs for the sixth wicket.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever