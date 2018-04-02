2nd Test: Vince, Stoneman's half tons put England ahead against New Zealand

The pair put on 123 for the second wicket before both being dismissed in the final session as England reached 202 for three at close of play



England's James Vince, left, waves his bat as he celebrates after scoring a half century during play on day three of the second cricket test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand, Sunday, April 1, 2018. Pic/AP/PTI

James Vince and Mark Stoneman posted half-centuries to give England a healthy 231-run lead with seven wickets in hand at stumps on Day Three of the second Test against New Zealand yesterday. The pair put on 123 for the second wicket before both being dismissed in the final session as England reached 202 for three at close of play. Vince made 76 and Stoneman a personal best 60 while Joe Root was not out 30 with Dawid Malan on 19.

New Zealand, who started the day at 192 for six, were all out for 278, allowing England to start their second innings 29 ahead. Watling advanced his overnight 77 to 85 before he was beaten by a demanding delivery from Jimmy Anderson which swung in towards the pads then nipped away to remove the off-stump. Stuart Broad claimed six for 54, while Anderson took four for 76.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever