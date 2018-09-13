2-year-old girl thrown from second floor by neighbour after fight over filling water

crime

After row with neighbours, man throws their 2-yr-old from second floor

Fights at the community water tap are stuff of Indian legend, but this one in Pune almost got a toddler killed. The two-year-old girl was thrown from the second floor by a neighbour after a fight with her family about filling water.

The injured child has been identified as Survi Sudhir Kamble. She was admitted to the ICU of a private hospital, and is now out of danger. The incident took place on August 28 at Hadapsar's New MHADA Colony. It came to light after the victim's father, Sudhir Kambale, 45, lodged a complaint with the Hadapsar police on Tuesday, against Ramesh Kundalik Londe, 45, and a woman. Police are probing whether she is Londe's wife. Londe has been arrested.

Senior Inspector Sunil Tambe of Hadapsar police station said, "On August 28, the complainant and the arrested person, who are neighbours, had a fight over filling water at a public tap early in the morning."

Sub-inspector K S Deshmukh, who is investigating the case, added, "The same day around 11 am, when Survi was playing, Ramesh lured her to the second floor with the promise of playing with her and then threw her off the balcony. Initially, neighbours thought she fell accidentally, but during investigation, and even in the doctor's report, it came to light that she had been thrown off. On gaining consciousness, she told the police what happened." Survi sustained multiple injuries to her back, head and hand. He added, "Ramesh said he acted in the heat of the moment."

