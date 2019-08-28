3,000 people affiliated to ISIS remain in Syria: Russia

international

Even though US-led forces retook all territories occupied by ISIS in Syria and Iraq earlier this year, the terror group is still present in the region and has claimed responsibility for sporadic attacks

This picture has been used for representational purpose

New York: Around 3,000 individuals remain in Syria who were related to the banned terrorist group ISIS, stated Gennady Kuzmin Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday. "Presently, the overall number of Islamic State [ISIS] members and their affiliates in Syria amounts to approximately 3,000 people," Sputnik quoted Kuzmin as telling a UN Security Council meeting.

"Furthermore, in Syria, there is a multitude of other terrorist groups that are present, the most combat-ready of which is still Jabhat al Nusra," the envoy stated. Even though US-led forces retook all territories occupied by ISIS in Syria and Iraq earlier this year, the terror group is still present in the region and has claimed responsibility for sporadic attacks.

