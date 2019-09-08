3.3 magnitude quake hits Karbi Anglong district in Assam

Guwahati: On Sunday, an earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the India Meteorological Department said. The epicentre of the earthquake which took place at around 7:03 am, was located at a depth of 10 kilometres in the district. There was no immediate report of any damage.

No loss of life was reported after two low-intensity quakes were felt in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday in Shimla. The first earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 5.30 a.m., while the second of 4.9 at 8.04 a.m., an official at the Meteorological office told news agency IANS. The epicentre of both the quakes was in Chamba, bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

On Saturday, light rain occurred at a few places in Himachal Pradesh in the past 24 hours as monsoon was weak over the state during the period, the meteorological department.

