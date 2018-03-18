3 AIIMS doctors killed in road accident

The doctors were travelling from Delhi to Agra when their car rammed into a truck



Representational Image

Three doctors from Delhi's AIIMS Hospital were killed, while three were injured in an accident on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura, in the early hours of Sunday.

The doctors were travelling from Delhi to Agra when their car rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it at Mathura's Surir Kotwali police station area.

Police rushed to the site and have sent the bodies of the deceased for a post-mortem, while the injured have been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

