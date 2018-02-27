3-and-a-half-year old girl allegedly raped, accused arrested

A three and a half-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here on Monday



Representational Pic

A three and a half-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The incident came to light after a complaint was registered with the Haripur police station here. Soon after, the police arrested the 25-year old accused, Banti, who was known to the victim's family.

After a medical examination, the minor girl was referred to Tanda Medical College for further internal examination.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The accused is expected to be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway.

