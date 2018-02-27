3-and-a-half-year old girl allegedly raped, accused arrested

Feb 27, 2018, 12:53 IST | ANI

A three and a half-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped here on Monday

Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A three and a half-year-old minor girl was allegedly raped Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

The incident came to light after a complaint was registered with the Haripur police station here. Soon after, the police arrested the 25-year old accused, Banti, who was known to the victim's family.

After a medical examination, the minor girl was referred to Tanda Medical College for further internal examination.

Meanwhile, a case has been filed against the accused under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 4 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

The accused is expected to be produced before the court on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid- day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

national news
Go to top