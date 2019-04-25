3 booked under POCSO at Bodh Gaya for molesting minor girl

crime

"The case is being investigated. All three accused live in Bodh Gaya. The minor girl has been sent for a medical examination," said SSP Gaya Rajeev Mishra

Bihar: Bihar Police has filed a case against three members of the Buddhist-Thai Bharat Society for allegedly sexually molesting a minor girl multiple times since January this year. A case has been registered under relevant section of IPC, POCSO Act and SC/ST Act on April 18 against the three persons.



It was formed to provide a child-friendly system for trial underneath which the perpetrators could be punished. The Act defines a child as any person below 18 years of age.



It was formed to provide a child-friendly system for trial underneath which the perpetrators could be punished. The Act defines a child as any person below 18 years of age.

In another incident, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father's friend in Rajasthan's Bundi district Wednesday, police said.

The girl, a student of class 6, was allegedly raped five days ago at an isolated place in Old Grain Mandi premises under Bundi city police station limits but approached police with her uncle only Wednesday, they said.

The accused, Jagdish Khateek, is a resident of Shiv Colony, Undaliya ki Dungeri, Bundi, SHO, Bundi city police station, Ghanshyam Meena said.

The minor in her complaint stated that the accused is her father's friend and frequently visited her home and alleged that he lured her with sweet edibles and took her to an isolated place where he raped her, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed and the procedure to lodge a rape case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, is underway, Sub-Inspector of Bundi Mahila police station Mukeshi Meena said.

