3 cool ideas to sign up for in Mumbai
Open up the world of performing arts for your children at this workshop, plus two more activities
Set your kids free
Open up the world of performing arts for your children at this workshop. Encourage them to hone their public speaking, theatre, dance or music skills to make your kid an all-rounder.
TILL May 6 TIME 10 am to 1 pm at SNDA Studios, SB Kadri Marg, Dadar West.
call 9920111070
Walk by the ocean
Enter the colourful world under water and explore the exquisite flora and fauna found right here in Mumbai. Go for this walk where you can discover the city's unknown treasures, and engage with nature.
ON May 6
TIME 7.30 am to 10 am
MEETING POINT Haji Ali Dargah
call 9867627901 cost '99
Soak in classical tunes
Tune into the virtuosic music of sarangi player Farooque Lateef Khan who will be accompanied by tabla player Yati Bhagwat for an evening of classical Indian music which will be fully acoustic.
ON May 4, 6.30 pm onwards
at Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.
