3 cool ideas to sign up for in Mumbai

Open up the world of performing arts for your children at this workshop, plus two more activities

Set your kids free

Open up the world of performing arts for your children at this workshop. Encourage them to hone their public speaking, theatre, dance or music skills to make your kid an all-rounder.

TILL May 6 TIME 10 am to 1 pm at SNDA Studios, SB Kadri Marg, Dadar West.

call 9920111070

Walk by the ocean

Enter the colourful world under water and explore the exquisite flora and fauna found right here in Mumbai. Go for this walk where you can discover the city's unknown treasures, and engage with nature.

ON May 6

TIME 7.30 am to 10 am

MEETING POINT Haji Ali Dargah

call 9867627901 cost '99

Soak in classical tunes

Tune into the virtuosic music of sarangi player Farooque Lateef Khan who will be accompanied by tabla player Yati Bhagwat for an evening of classical Indian music which will be fully acoustic.

ON May 4, 6.30 pm onwards

at Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

