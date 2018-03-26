3 dams to check flow of water into Pakistan

Gadkari said that the central government had taken several steps to utilize the water flowing waste into the ocean

Representational Picture

Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday that three dams would be constructed in Uttarakhand to stop the unutilized share of India in the river waters from flowing back to Pakistan.

Addressing the third Agri Leasdership Summit-2018 here, he said water thus saved would be brought to Haryana through Yamuna to overcome the shortage and feed the parched lands in the state. "It will be taken to other states also," Gadkari said.

"During Partition, India got three rivers, but we could not utilize our own share of the waters which kept flowing back to Pakistan. Now, the present Central government has decided to stop the flow of the country's due share into Pakistan and utilize it to feed our parched lands," the minister said.

Gadkari said that the central government had taken several steps to utilize the water flowing waste into the ocean. "Through drip irrigation, the farmers would get three times more water which would result in more than doubling the production," he said.

