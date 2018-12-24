3 dead in road mishap

Dec 24, 2018, 07:56 IST | Agencies

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway

3 dead in road mishap
Representational Image

Three devotees of Saibaba hailing from Mumbai were killed when they were run over by a car while on their way to Shirdi, police said Sunday. Sixteen other devotees, who were part of a group carrying palanquin of Saibaba to Shirdi, were injured in the incident which occurred on Sinnar-Shirdi road Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased hailed from Kandivli in Mumbai, a Wavi police station official said. He said the incident occurred after the driver of the car lost control over his vehicle and ploughed into the group of walkers. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

shirdimumbai news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

3 killed, 35 injured in road mishap

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK