3 dead in road mishap

national

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway

Representational Image

Three devotees of Saibaba hailing from Mumbai were killed when they were run over by a car while on their way to Shirdi, police said Sunday. Sixteen other devotees, who were part of a group carrying palanquin of Saibaba to Shirdi, were injured in the incident which occurred on Sinnar-Shirdi road Saturday evening, they said.

The deceased hailed from Kandivli in Mumbai, a Wavi police station official said. He said the incident occurred after the driver of the car lost control over his vehicle and ploughed into the group of walkers. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever