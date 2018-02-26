3 die after falling into septic tank in Bengal

The identity of the workers is yet to be ascertained

Representational Picture

Three construction workers died on Monday after falling inside a septic tank in a village in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said. The police along with a disaster management team rushed to the spot and pulled out the bodies from the tank.

"Three labourers fell inside a septic tank while the cleaning work was going on in Rasapunja village of South 24 Parganas district's Bishnupur on Monday morning. All three were later found dead," an officer from Bishnupur police station said.

The identity of the workers is yet to be ascertained. "We are trying to find out how they fell into the tank. The condition of the septic tank also needs to be checked," he added.

