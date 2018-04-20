3 teachers arrested for drinking liquor, creating public nuisance in Bihar

There is a complete prohibition in Bihar since April 5, 2016 While patrolling a police team found that three teachers



Three teachers of a private school were arrested for allegedly drinking liquor and creating public nuisance in Bihar's Madhuabni district, police said. There is a complete prohibition in Bihar since April 5, 2016 While patrolling a police team found that three teachers of the school located at Saharghat bazar creating a scene at the school premises in the evening of Wednesday.

They were booked under various provisions of Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 after they were found having taken liquor in the medical examination conducted at Benipatti hospital, the police said.

