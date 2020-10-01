Mumbai: 3 held for raping 22-year-old woman for over 2 years

Fayaz Shaikh, 31, and Sadiq Patel, two of the three rape accused in police custody

The Dindoshi police on Tuesday booked three men, who had been allegedly raping a 22-year-old woman for the past two and a half years and blackmailing her using the videos they made of the sexual assaults.

Police have arrested two accused — Fayaz Shaikh, 31, and Sadiq Patel, 27, while the third, Nadeem, is absconding.

The rape survivor lived at Scooter colony in Malad East with her husband and two-and-a-half-year-old son. Accused Shaikh also lived in the same locality and knew the family. One day, he called the woman to his house on the pretext of some work and allegedly raped her, made a video and threatened to attack her with acid if she ever spoke about it, a police officer said. He then blackmailed her using the videos and raped her several times.

A year later, Shaikh shared the videos with his friend Patel, who also blackmailed the woman and raped her multiple times. Nadeem, too, learnt about it and started calling the woman, threatening to tell her husband about the two men. Scared, she agreed to meet Nadeem, who also raped her on several occasions, the officer said.

The woman was also being blackmailed and harassed via phone calls by other friends of the three accused, he added.

Thinking the harassment would stop if she goes away from Mumbai, she went to her native town around six months back, but she continued to be blackmailed. She then informed her husband, after which they returned to Mumbai and registered a police complaint.

Senior Inspector D S Kamble from Dindoshi police station said the accused are in police custody till October 2 and that they are looking for Nadeem.

