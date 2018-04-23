3 illegal khair wood factories sealed in Jammu and Kashmir

Inspector General (IG) of Police Jammu range S.D. Singh said that the untis been sealed. During the investigation, the excess volume of khair wood was detected in these units



Representation pic

The police on Sunday sealed three illegal khair wood (kattha) factories in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, following the complaints of malpractices in its supply.

Speaking to ANI, the Inspector General (IG) of Police Jammu range S.D. Singh said, "We received complaints on April 19 about the illegal khair wood factories. The police have raided three industries dealing with khair wood - two of them in Kathua district and one at Samba district. They have been sealed. During the investigation, the excess volume of khair wood was detected in these units. No arrests have been made so far."

He added that a case was registered and the investigation was underway in collaboration with officials from the state forest department. "A Special Investigative Team (SIT) has been formed and action will be taken against the malpractice of costly and excess khair wood collected in these industries," Singh further said.

