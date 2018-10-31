3 Iran nationals held for stealing USD 2,100 from money changer in Aur

crime

"On the day they committed the crime in Aur, as per their claims, they had arrived from New Delhi. Investigation is on in the matter," the DSP said. A court on Tuesday remanded the accused to police custody for two days

Representational picture

Three Iran nationals have been arrested for allegedly stealing USD 2,100 from a money changer in Aur here, police said Tuesday. DSP Mukhtiar Rai said the trio had stolen the amount from the Western Union branch of one Pankaj Kumar near Aur Bus Stop on October 9. He said a case had been registered under sections 380, 34 of the IPC.

The force investigated the case using CCTV footage monitoring the shop premises. Later, the photos of the accused persons were circulated via social media and newspaper advertisements. After a couple of weeks, the police got a tip-off that persons resembling the accused had been spotted in Barnala city, the DSP said, adding that a police team was sent immediately to nab the culprits.

From their passports, the accused were identified as Mohammadreza alias Heydari Moggadham, resident of Kooche Zagros, Iran , Fereydoun alias Heydari Moggadham, resident of Block 3, No 9, Parand, Iran and Azizollah alias Pous, resident of Azadegan, Tehran, Iran, the DSP said.

Some Turkish lira and Iranian rial notes were recovered from the accused, the DSP said. The accused told the police that they had come to India on a tourist visa. "On the day they committed the crime in Aur, as per their claims, they had arrived from New Delhi. Investigation is on in the matter," the DSP said. A court on Tuesday remanded the accused to police custody for two days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever