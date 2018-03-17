3 Kerala pilgrims killed in road mishap near Velankanni

Three pilgrims from Kerala were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a van near here today, police said



Representational Picture

Three pilgrims from Kerala were killed and four others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a van near here today, police said. The incident occurred when five members of a family from Palakkad in the neighbouring state were proceeding to Velankanni in the district, in their car this morning, they said.

When the car approached Velankanni, the driver suddenly noticed a bullock cart in front and swerved to avoid hitting it but collided with a van that came in the opposite direction. In the impact, three occupants of the car were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries and were admitted to Nagapattinam government hospital, police said. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered injuries and has been admitted to the hospital. A case has been registered investigation is on, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever