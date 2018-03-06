3 killed, 10 injured in collision between 2 trucks in Rajasthan
All the victims were travelling in a mini-truck
Three persons were killed and 10 injured in a collision between two trucks in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan today, the police said. The incident occurred in Gulabpura area.
All the victims were travelling in a mini-truck, they said. Mini-truck driver Mahboob (23) and another person, Allabaksh, died on the spot while Mohammad Shahadat died during treatment, the police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.
