3 killed, 10 injured in collision between 2 trucks in Rajasthan

Three persons were killed and 10 injured in a collision between two trucks in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan today, the police said. The incident occurred in Gulabpura area.

All the victims were travelling in a mini-truck, they said. Mini-truck driver Mahboob (23) and another person, Allabaksh, died on the spot while Mohammad Shahadat died during treatment, the police said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

