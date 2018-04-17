3 killed in separate accidents in Rajasthan

Shashikant Sharma, the commissioner of Dholpur municipal corporation in Bharatpur district, was on his way to Jaipur with his wife, Seema Sharma (36), and daughter, Navika, said Shrawan Pathak, station house officer (SHO) of Chiksana

Representational Image

Three persons, including the wife of a municipal commissioner, were killed and as many injured in two separate accidents in Rajasthan today, the police said.

Shashikant Sharma, the commissioner of Dholpur municipal corporation in Bharatpur district, was on his way to Jaipur with his wife, Seema Sharma (36), and daughter, Navika, said Shrawan Pathak, station house officer (SHO) of Chiksana.

Their car crashed after a tyre-burst in Chiksana area of the district. Seema and the car driver, Ghanshayam (25), were killed, while Navika was referred to a Jaipur hospital for treatment, the SHO said.

In Nagaur district, an SUV collided head-on with a truck, which was coming from the opposite direction in Parbatsar area. The driver of the car, Munnaram Jat (40), was killed and the truck driver injured, a police official said.

The deceased's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination. A case was registered against the truck driver, the official said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates