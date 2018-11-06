3 members of family killed as fire breaks out in house

national

Representational picture

Three members, including two minors, of a family were charred to death and one other person was injured in a fire that gutted their house, police said Monday. The incident occurred on late Sunday night in Jhujhu village, they said.

The deceased were identified as 60-year-old Rukma Devi, Rekha (3) and Bhagwati (6), Station House Officer (SHO) of the Sri Kolayat police station Jagdish Singh said.

Sahi Ram, the landlord, sustained severe injuries while attempting to douse the flames, the SHO said, adding that he was taken to PBM Hospital here. Bodies were handed over to family members after postmortem, he said, adding that a case was registered in the matter.

