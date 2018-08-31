3 members of Neeraj Bawania gang arrested

crime

Three suspected members of gangster Neeraj Bawania's gang were arrested by the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, the police said today.

Vaashu Sharma alias Bunti (30), Sarjeev alias Sanju (24) and Yogesh (27) were arrested from near Sector 14, Dwarka Metro Station, on August 26, they said.

Two automatic pistols along with four live cartridges and a countrymade pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from their possession, they said.

In 2015, Bunti along with his associates had killed rival gangster of Rajesh Bawania gang Anil Gujjar and Ishwar alias CP, police said.

On June 7, he came out on parole in the above case for 10 days from the Tihar jail, but he absconded and was planning a "big loot" to arrange money for marriage of his sister, they added.

