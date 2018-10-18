3 men held for selling smack worth Rs 45,000

crime

Representational Picture

Three men, including a Nigerian national, were arrested from the Najafgarh area for allegedly selling smack, police said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Emmanyel Onyejegbu, a Lagos national and presently residing at Uttam Nagar here, Mohit Kumar (23) from Chandigarh and Vivek Bagri (20) from Jhajjar district in Haryana, they added.

At around 10 pm on Sunday, Onyejegbu was waiting at a bus stand in Najafgarh, when two persons came on a motorcycle, took two small packets from him and gave him Rs 45,000. All three were arrested on the spot and 50 grams of smack, Rs 45,000 in cash and a motorcycle were seized from their possession, the police said.

