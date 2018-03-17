3 men who helped an undertrial prisoner to escape arrested

Three men, who helped an undertrial prisoner to escape from the police custody were arrested today, the police said



Representational Picture

Three men, who helped an undertrial prisoner to escape from the police custody were arrested today, the police said. The three accused Salman (25), Rohit (25) and Deepak Garg (21) were arrested by a joint team of Special Cell and Crime Branch, they said. On February 19, an undertrial prisoner Sandeep alias Sanjay alias Dhillu, who was lodged in a high risk cell at Mandoli Jail was brought to Maulana Azad Dental Hospital for treatment, the police said.

His gang members succeeded in facilitating his escape by throwing chilli powder in policemen's eyes and firing at the escort party. On March 14, Salman was nabbed from Dwarka area during a tip-off. A pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from him. On the next day, Rohit and Garg were nabbed from Rohini Sector 17.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed that Sandeep alias Dhillu was running an extortion racket from the jail and three of his accomplices used to collect money from the businessmen of Delhi and Haryana. Since Sandeep had been lodged in jail from a long time, the amount of extortion money was reducing day by day. He asked his accomplices to make a plan for his escape, the police said. It was decided that it would be easier for Sandeep to escape from hospital as compared to court, since there is a heavy police presence there, said PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

An attempt was also made to escape on February 9, but due to poor coordination, they were unable to execute the plan, the officer said.

In their second attempt, the three came with full strength. When Sandeep was taken back towards their parked car from the hospital by the police, his accomplices first threw chilli powder in the eyes of policemen and then opened fire. .

The police team also retaliated but since they had become partially blind, the accused were able to escape, the officer said.

