3 nabbed in Ola driver killing case

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for allegedly killing an Ola cab driver, the police said today. The accused were identified as Jitesh Kumar and Brijmohan, they said. On August 10, a complaint was filed by the victim's father at Sadar Bazar police station alleging that his son Mohammad Yusuf was missing, Nupur Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), said. The victim's father alleged that his son had gone for work as an Ola car driver on August 10 but did not return.

The next day, his father came to know that his son's cab was found abandoned in Achhanera in Agra, she said. On August 13, Yusuf's father learnt that his son's body was recovered from PP Ole in Mathura following which a case was registered, the senior officer said. During investigation, CCTV cameras installed at various tolls and movements of Ola cab driven by Yusuf was analysed. His call detail records were also analysed. Police learnt about Yusuf's movement in PP Ole area in Mathura, the DCP said.

Subsequently, on August 18, one of the suspects, Jitender Kumar, a resident of Bhadrabad in Haridwar was apprehended, she said. On interrogation, Kumar revealed that on August 9, he along with his associates Brijmohan and the minor hatched a conspiracy to rob so they booked an Ola cab from Sarai Kale Khan for a village in Rajasthan's Jatoli Thoon. On the way, they purchased a knife and rope from a shop at Ballabgarh in Haryana, the officer said. Accused Kumar put a rope around Yusuf's neck and pulled him following which he became unconscious.

They took the driver out from the car by cutting his seat belt with a knife and threw his body in a canal and fled away from the spot with the cab, Prasad said. However, seeing the police patrol party on the way, they abandoned the cab. Subsequently, another accused Brijmohan was identified and arrested, she said. The key of the car, the phone of the deceased, the knife and documents of the cab and the phone from which the cab was booked were recovered from their possession, she added.

