3 new precision-guided missiles unveiled by Iran

international

The new line-up of air-to-air missiles dubbed the "Yasin", "Balaban" and a new series of the "Ghaem" were developed jointly by the ministry and Sa Iran, also known as Iran Electronics Industries

Defence Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami (C-L) standing by the missiles. Pic /AFP

Tehran: Iran unveiled three precision-guided missiles on Tuesday, with the defence minister saying they show the country is ready to defend itself in the face of US "viciousness and conspiracies".

The new line-up of air-to-air missiles dubbed the "Yasin", "Balaban" and a new series of the "Ghaem" were developed jointly by the ministry and Sa Iran, also known as Iran Electronics Industries. Defence Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said, "It shows that despite the viciousness and conspiracies of the Great Satan America and its mercenaries, the defence ministry will not hesitate for a moment to defend the Islamic republic and to expand security."

Rouhani 'favours' talks despite snub

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran favours talks with the US if it lifts sanctions, despite his top diplomat turning down a meeting with US President Donald Trump. Rouhani said,"If the US really wants to talk, before anything else it should lift all sanctions." Rouhani said Iran was ready for talks regardless of whether or not the US was party to the deal.

