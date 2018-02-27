3 people held for killing brick kiln owner

Three persons were arrested today for allegedly killing a brick kiln owner in the Niwari area here, police said



Representational Picture

Three persons were arrested today for allegedly killing a brick kiln owner in the Niwari area here, police said. Vijay Fafrana alias Vijay singh was shot dead by four persons on February 18 when he was going to his kiln at the Budana Mavee Road, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) H N Singh said. The assailants had fired around 18 rounds at him.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Rahul alias Kaloo, Vivek and Ashu Chauhan from Ganges canal bridge of Niwari and recovered two pistols of 9 and 30 mm and a country-made pistol along with nine cartridges from their possession. A car has also been seized which the accused used in commission of crime, he said.

The murder of Fafrana was a fallout of political rivalry as the main accused Rahul has confessed that he like Farfrana wanted to take a political plunge by contesting Bhoj Pur block head (Block Pramukh) election, the SSP said.

When Fafrana warned Rahul against contesting the election, it upset him, H N Singh said, adding that Rahul hatched a plan to eliminate Fafrana. Fafrana had a long criminal history and was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 on his head, the SSP said. The accused has been sent to jail, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever