3 people killed after tempo collides with jeep on Virar highway

The three people travelling in the jeep died on the spot while the other three, including a woman, were badly injured and were rushed to a government hospital situated in Virar

Three people were killed, while the other three were badly injured when a jeep and tempo collided near Virar Bridge under the jurisdiction of Manor police station on Saturday morning.

The three people travelling in the jeep died on the spot while the other three, including a woman, were badly injured and were rushed to a government hospital situated in Virar. During an enquiry it was revealed that the people belonged to Nasik district and were travelling in the Trax MH15-EX 7559 collide when it collided with the Tempo MH 04-GR 0199 travelling towards Gujarat.

Further investigations wil be carried out by the Manor Police Station said PRO from Palghar district.

