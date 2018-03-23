3 Rohingyas held in Manipur

Security forces arrested three Rohingyas in Manipur on the charge of illegally entering India from Myanmar, police said today



Representation pic

Security forces arrested three Rohingyas in Manipur on the charge of illegally entering India from Myanmar, police said today. A joint team comprising police and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officers arrested the Rohingyas from the town of Moreh, near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, yesterday night, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha Singh said.

The three are residents of Baguna in the Rakhine state of Myanmar, where Myanmarese security forces have been engaged in crackdown on militants and allegedly driving out Rohingya Muslims. The three arrested men were staying at Moreh for the last 10 days and had plans to go to Malaysia, the SP added. A case has been registered against them at Moreh police station.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever