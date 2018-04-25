3 weekend getaways to sign up for near Mumbai

Weekend trips to sign up for

Go scuba-diving

Why go to Thailand when you can have a memorable underwater experience in Malvan? Go scuba-diving, parasailing or take a banana ride at this trip, which also includes a visit to the Sindhudurg Fort.

From: April 28, 9 pm to April 30

Meeting point: Swami Narayan Temple, Dadar East.

Log on to: Mischief Treks on Facebook

Cost: Rs 5,499

Visit a fort

Pack your bags and head to Lohagad, which dates back to the Satvahana Era and is still in good condition. The top of the fort, which has four massive doors, also has a huge lake built by Nana Phadnavis.

On: April 28 and 29 stay

At: Viraj Farm, Pune.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 1,418

Camp by the lake

Camp by the blue waters of Bhandardara Lake this weekend as you enjoy unspoiled nature, lush greenery and cascading waterfalls. Spend your time stargazing with your loved ones or catch up on reading by yourself.

From: April 28, 4 pm to April 29, 11 am

Meeting point: Bhandardara.

Log on to: eventshigh.com

Cost: Rs 900

