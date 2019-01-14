3 workers run over by train on rail track in Maharashtra

national

Three workers were killed after being run over by the Mumbai-bound Tejas Express on a railway track in Maharashtra's Raigad district, a police official said Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when the victims, all contractual labourers, were working on tracks near Jite railway station in Pen area of Raigad, located around 66 km from here, he said. While the workers were crossing the track, they apparently did not see the approaching train and were hit by it, he said, adding that the three men died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Ashok Bari (30), Nimsingh Gulkar (40) and Ajay Dandodiya (18), all hailing from Madhya Pradesh, he said. The bodies were sent to a state-run hospital for post mortem, and an accidental death report was registered at the Dadar Sagari police station in Raigad, the official said.

Tejas Express is a fully air-conditioned train which runs between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Karmali station in Goa.

