3-year-old child falls from 35 feet high building into passing rickshaw

Published: Oct 20, 2019, 17:00 IST | ANI |

After the child fell into the cart of the cycle-rickshaw passersby quickly rushed to retrieve the child, who was taken inside the home

A screengrab of the viral video
A screengrab of the viral video

In a startling incident, a three-year-old boy had a miraculous escape after falling from the balcony of a second-floor house straight into the cart of a passing cycle rickshaw, which happened to pass by at the exact moment, in Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh town.

The incident that took place on October 18 was captured through a CCTV installed nearby. Ashish Jain, the child's father told ANI: "My son was playing on the second floor with other family members when he lost his balance and fell from the balcony."

The balcony was 35 feet high from the ground. After the child fell into the cart of the cycle-rickshaw passersby quickly rushed to retrieve the child, who was taken inside the home. The child was examined at a hospital and is said to be fine now.

