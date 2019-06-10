3-year-old girl chooses 'The Nun' themed birthday party over princesses

international

This 3-year-old birthday girl loves the horror movie Conjuring and wanted her birthday theme to be based on the Nun. See photos!

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Andrea

The demon nun Valak from the movie Conjuring is probably one the scariest on-screen ghosts and left people in chills after the movie. But this brave little three-year-old girl wanted her birthday theme to revolve around the menacing Nun.

So it was my cousins 3rd birthday and instead of having a normal theme she chose this pic.twitter.com/U3FYpeGKTM — ANDREA (@dreeaaxo_) June 5, 2019

The three-year-old birthday girl, Lucia Trujillo Brown from Monterrey, Mexico is in love with the horror movie Conjuring. Lucia’s grandmother thought the movie would terrify the girl, and asked her throughout the movie if they should turn it off but this brave one enjoyed it till the very end. Lucia for her birthday party can be seen dressed as the demonic nun while holding hands with a nun-themed pinata. In another picture, she can be seen standing next to her scary birthday cake that has the face of the nun iced on the surface.

And if anyone was wondering yes her friends also participated in the theme pic.twitter.com/DDBnU2Qfmg — ANDREA (@dreeaaxo_) June 5, 2019

"Her parents had to go out of their way to make the pinata and cake special for the occasion because as you can imagine, those aren't popular requests," stated her cousin Andrea who posted the party pictures on social media site, Twitter. Andrea stated that the girl’s parents did not object to the theme and instead supported her and even planned the party.

