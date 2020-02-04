3-year-old dies after falling into utensil for mid-day mean, cooks 'had earphones on'

A three-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after suffering burn wounds when she allegedly fell into a utensil which had freshly cooked mid-day meal at a school. The incident occurred at a school in Rampur Atari village on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Anchal.

The father of the deceased has alleged that cooks had put their earphones on and they did not notice the girl falling down into the utensil. When the cooks did, they scurried away. Officials have taken the matter into cognisance.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel said, "Directions have been given for the immediate suspension of the headmaster of the school. The Basic Education Officer has been asked to lodge an FIR. Action will be taken against the people responsible."

On the other hand, Mirzapur Basic Education Officer Virendra Kumar Singh said, "The matter has come to my knowledge. I will get this investigated after getting a report from the concerned Block Education Officer. Action will be taken. I am being told that the girl was not a student at the school."

