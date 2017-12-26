3-year-old girl rescued from borewell in Odisha

A three-year-old girl, who accidentally fell into a borewell in Odisha's Angul district, was taken out alive on Monday, bringing cheer to the family and locals

A three-year-old girl, who accidentally fell into a borewell in Odisha's Angul district, was taken out alive on Monday, bringing cheer to the family and locals. The girl, identified as Radha Sahu, was immediately rushed to a hospital.

The incident occurred at Gulasar village of Jamunali Gram Panchayat around 9 a.m. when Radha, daughter of Santosh Sahu, fell into the borewell, said sources. Fire Services Directorate General B.K. Sharma said the little girl was rescued around 4.45 p.m. after hours of hard work by fire brigade personnel.

Sharma in a tweet said that a parallel hole of 15-16 feet depth was dug nearly 6 feet away from the borewell hole. Then a tunnel was dug to connect to the borewell, said Sharma in a tweet. He said a fireman reached the spot and rescued the 3-year-old girl who was then taken to a hospital.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also expressed relief at the successful rescue operation and commended DM Angul, firemen, police, ODRAF and good Samaritans for their efforts. "The feat could only be achieved by excellent teamwork. Acts like these inspire public confidence in government machinery. Praying for little one's speedy recovery," tweeted Patnaik.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also praised the work of fire service personnel and the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) team for their commendable work and wished the girl good health.

