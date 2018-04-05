3-year-old raped, locked inside box by 18-year-old neighbour in Uttar Pradesh

In a shocking incident a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then locked inside a box by an 18-year-old male neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur's Tanda town

In a shocking incident a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped and then locked inside a box by an 18-year-old male neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur's Tanda town. The incident took place on April 2, when the child was alone at home and her parents were away.

"On seeing the parents away, the accused lured the child with a chocolate and took her to his house. As the child started screaming and crying in pain the accused in fear left her and fled. The locals rushed and rescued the child," police said. The accused has been arrested and case has also been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012.

