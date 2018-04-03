3-year-old successfully operated for rare heart condition in Jammu and Kashmir

To add on to his complications, one of the main blood vessels was blocked below the valve

Representational Picture

A team of doctors has successfully diagnosed and operated upon a three-year-old boy from Jammu and Kashmir who was suffering from a rare condition, the Fortis Hospital said on Tuesday. Mohd Aasim had a large hole in the heart. His aorta and pulmonary artery were coming out of the wrong chamber.

To add on to his complications, one of the main blood vessels was blocked below the valve. As a result, the kid had turned blue with oxygen concentration of mere 52 per cent instead of 100 per cent, the hospital said in a statement.

A team led by Vijay Agarwal, Director and HOD, Paediatric Surgery, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, successfully operated upon the patient using Double Root Translocation (DRT) surgery method.

"The eight-hour-long operation and post-op recovery of the patient was smooth. He came out of the ventilator only five hours after being shifted from the ICU," Agarwal said. "The next day, his oxygen concentration was restored to 100 per cent," he added.

At the time of admission, an echo and CT evaluation was conducted, after which a decision was taken in favour of the complicated surgery, in consultation with his family who were briefed about the risks involved.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates