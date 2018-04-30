3-yr-old girl dies after falling in cauldron of hot sugar syrup in Nashik

The minor, identified as Swara Pravin Shirode, was playing at that time and accidentally fell into the cauldron and sustained severe burns, an official at the Panchavati police station said

Representational Image

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a cauldron of hot sugar syrup in the district, the police said on Monday. The girl's family members, who are into the catering business, had boiled the sugar syrup in a big aluminium pot to prepare gulab jamuns for an order at their residence in the Panchavati area on Sunday.

The minor, identified as Swara Pravin Shirode, was playing at that time and accidentally fell into the cauldron and sustained severe burns, an official at the Panchavati police station said.

The family members rushed the girl to a private hospital where she died, he said. Later, some angry relatives of the girl allegedly ransacked the hospital, alleging that the child died due to negligence in treatment, the official said.

A case was registered in connection with the incident, he added.

Also Read: Suspecting His Wife Of Extra Marital Affair, Teen Punches His Baby Son To Death

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates